ROTORUA (New Zealand), July 15 — The success of the Maori community, in transforming their village into a world-class tourism destination, presents an opportunity for Malaysia to adopt a similar model in developing Orang Asli settlements.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who visited the traditional Maori village in Rotorua, said that he saw strong potential in the approach, and believed that its concepts could be adapted for implementation in Malaysia.

“Insya-Allah, there will be an area in Melaka designated as an international-class tourism centre for the Orang Asli community,” he said at a press conference after attending a round table session with Maori business leaders, here, today.

Ahmad Zahid is currently on a five-day working visit to New Zealand. On the second day of his visit, he travelled to Rotorua — a cultural and geothermal tourism hub, located about three hours from Auckland.

Commenting further, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that he had received approval from the relevant Melaka state executive councillor responsible for Orang Asli affairs, to move forward with the initiative.

He said that the government’s inclusive approach toward minority communities, including the Orang Asli, reflects the MADANI government’s commitment to ensuring that no group is left behind in the nation’s development.

He added that the New Zealand government continues to prioritise the welfare of its indigenous communities, even though about 70 per cent of the population now has Maori heritage, through intermarriage and other factors.

“Although JAKOA (Department for Orang Asli Development) manages the Orang Asli as a minority group, the MADANI government continues to give them due attention and priority,” he said.

He added that his appointment as the coordinator for minority communities, including the Orang Asli, allows him to ensure that no group is marginalised.

“I will ensure that this community is not left behind, and will continue to be supported in a structured and sustainable manner,” he said.

During the working visit, Ahmad Zahid and his delegation also toured the Whakarewarewa Living Maori Village and Onuku Farm — a sheep and dairy operation — to observe best practices in agriculture and livestock, which could be adapted for Malaysia’s rural development sector. — Bernama