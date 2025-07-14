KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Kuantan Traffic Police confiscated 24 motorcycles under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987 during a major enforcement operation on July yesterday.

The “Op Samseng Jalanan (Road Bullies)” was conducted from approximately 4pm to 11pn in collaboration with Kuantan PVR along Jalan Pantai Sepat.

Police also issued 194 various traffic summonses to violators throughout the seven-hour crackdown period.

One motorcyclist was arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for performing a dangerous wheelie stunt near the Pantai Sepat Islamic Cemetery.

The police statement noted that the suspect’s reckless actions endangered both himself and other road users while also being disrespectful near a place of remembrance.