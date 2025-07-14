KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Ministry of Health’s (MOH) plan to launch its “Rakan KKM” programme has ignited a fierce public debate.

On one side, detractors warn it would create a two-tiered healthcare system that favours wealthier patients using public facilities.

On the other, supporters argue the programme could help alleviate the financial strain on government hospitals and clinics while retaining specialist talent.

What is Rakan KKM?

The programme is a paid-for service envisioned by the MOH to offer “premium economy” healthcare, encompassing elective procedures and personalised care.

According to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Rakan KKM will operate within the public healthcare ecosystem but provide services evocative of yet cheaper than commercial hospitals.

The ministry aims to launch Rakan KKM by the third quarter of this year at four pilot locations: Hospital Cyberjaya, Hospital Putrajaya, Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang, and the National Cancer Institute (IKN).

Why the controversy?

Criticism primarily centres on the argument that Rakan KKM amounts to a “backdoor privatisation” of healthcare facilities and services funded by taxpayer money.

Critics argue this will create a two-tiered system, allowing those with money to “skip the line” for access to public healthcare services and bypass the long waiting lists that currently plague government hospitals under severe cost and manpower strains.

They have also homed in on the salaries offered by Rakan KKM, with many top posts advertised with five-figure pay. Detractors have used this to question the MOH’s stated inability to absorb thousands of contract health workers into permanent positions.

Rakan KKM has so far received an allocation of RM25 million under Budget 2025, with a second phase of funding expected to come from government-linked investment companies (GLICs).

The ministry’s defence: Public interest, not profit

Responding to the backlash, Dzulkefly has stressed that Rakan KKM’s conception is underpinned by public interest.

He rejected claims of privatisation by highlighting that Rakan KKM Sdn Bhd will remain fully owned by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, which would keep the entity aligned with government objectives.

“When a GLIC investor comes in, the GLIC may take an equity stake in Rakan KKM Sdn Bhd. Ownership of Rakan KKM remains with the government, directly or through GLICs, throughout its operations,” the minister said on the social media platform X on Sunday.

He then urged the public to look at the programme’s key objectives, which he outlined as:

Making healthcare more affordable than fully private options.

Using any profits to cross-subsidise regular public healthcare services.

Providing better income opportunities for specialists to retain them in the public service.

Dzulkefly argues that these goals demonstrate that Rakan KKM is rooted in public service, not profit maximisation.

