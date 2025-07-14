KLUANG, July 14 — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has launched a large-scale Integrated Elephant Translocation Operation to relocate 25 elephants from conflict zones across Peninsular Malaysia, starting this month through July next year.

Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the initiative aims to address human-elephant conflicts more systematically and effectively, with Johor as the first state involved.

“The operation targets high-risk areas by identifying and relocating elephant herds that disrupt farms, villages and residential areas,” he said after officiating the Johor leg of the operation here today.

The event was also attended by Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tiang Soon and Johor Perhilitan director Aminuddin Jamin.

Abdul Kadir said the effort also supports ecosystem restoration through population control outside natural habitats and will help gather scientific data to strengthen future elephant management policies.

The Johor operation is being carried out in collaboration with the Elephant Transfer Team from the National Elephant Conservation Centre (NECC) in Kuala Gandah, Pahang, alongside teams from Perak, Kelantan and Terengganu, with Johor Perhilitan as the lead coordinator.

The initiative will utilise drone surveillance, digital movement mapping and early warning systems to minimise risks to local communities.

Currently, about 1,300 wild elephants are estimated to inhabit Peninsular Malaysia. From 2020 to 2024, Perhilitan recorded 4,919 human-elephant conflict incidents, resulting in losses estimated at RM39.4 million, mainly in Johor, Kelantan, Perak and Pahang.

Abdul Kadir said the programme aligns with key national strategies, including the National Elephant Conservation Action Plan (NECAP), the National Policy on Biological Diversity 2022–2030 and the National Forestry Policy.

He also thanked the Johor state government for allocating RM600,000 to support the operation, highlighting its commitment to wildlife conservation and conflict mitigation. — Bernama