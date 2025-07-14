KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The supply of chicken eggs in the market remains stable and sufficient to meet the needs of the people, even though the subsidy rate has been reduced by five sen since May 1.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the situation demonstrated that the reduction in subsidies had not affected the supply of chicken eggs.

“In fact, it reflects the growing sustainability and resilience of the local production system,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The government had previously announced that price control on chicken eggs would be lifted while the subsidy rate would be reduced from 10 sen to five sen per egg, effective May 1, 2025, before being fully discontinued on August 1.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announced that the decision was made after taking into account the industry’s commitment to ensure that chicken egg production remains sufficient and secure.

The decision also takes into account that maintaining prolonged price controls and subsidies is unsustainable for the long-term viability of the local egg production industry and the country’s financial position.

The move to retarget egg subsidies is part of the government’s broader effort to ensure more efficient use of public funds while promoting the sustainability of local food production. — Bernama