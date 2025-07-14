KOTA KINABALU, July 14 — The decision on Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue claim under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is expected to be finalised before the Malaysia Day celebration on September 16.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the Sabah government had submitted proposed solutions regarding the long-standing 40 per cent revenue claim during a special meeting of the Technical Committee under the MA63 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63), held at Menara Kinabalu here today.

Fadillah, who also chairs the committee, said that each proposed solution would be presented to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ahead of the next MTPMA63 meeting, scheduled for September 12 in Kuala Lumpur.

“At that meeting, we will determine the appropriate course of action, whether an interim solution or otherwise, as we must also consider the ongoing court case, filed by the Sabah Law Society, regarding the 40 per cent revenue claim,” he said.

“In legal terms, there are limitations that prevent us from finalising a solution without a decision from the court. However, what we are seeking is a resolution outside the court’s jurisdiction,” he told reporters after chairing the committee meeting at Menara Kinabalu, here, today.

The meeting was also attended by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan; and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey said that the special meeting was productive, and that the Sabah government had submitted proposals concerning the 40 per cent revenue claim, which will be reviewed by the MTPMA63. — Bernama