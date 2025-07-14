KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that he is in good health and able to resume his usual activities, after a brief stay at the National Heart Institute (IJN) for observation due to fatigue.

In a short video posted on his social media accounts, the 100-year-old politician apologised for his early departure from a birthday celebration yesterday.

“I was feeling extremely tired and needed to rest, and on the advice of my doctor, I went to the hospital, but it was only a short visit,” he said.

“I have since recovered after receiving treatment from the doctors and am now able to resume my usual routine, including work.”

Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN around 10am yesterday after experiencing fatigue during a “picnic and potluck” event in Putrajaya held to celebrate his 100th birthday (July 10) and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah’s 99th birthday (July 12).

Prior to feeling fatigued, he had reportedly cycled for eight to nine kilometres and joined others for breakfast before leaving the event early.

He was discharged and allowed to return home at approximately 4.45pm the same day.

“I hope you will forgive me for not being able to be there with you at the picnic yesterday,” Dr Mahathir reiterated in the video.