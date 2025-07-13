KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Police have confirmed receiving a report concerning fake TikTok accounts impersonating Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, believed to be using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Acting Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Fadil Marsus said the accounts, which offered financial assistance for certain purposes, is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“We urge the public to remain cautious and not fall for financial aid offers on social media without verifying their authenticity.

“PDRM warns that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the law,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, the Home Minister’s Office issued a statement advising the public to be alert to fake TikTok accounts misusing the Minister’s name and image for fraudulent purposes.

The office also confirmed that reports have been filed with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and TikTok regarding the matter.

So far, three fake accounts have been taken down by the platform – Saifuddin_Nasution0, Saifuddin_Nasution1, and Saifuddin_Nasution12. — Bernama





