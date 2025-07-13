JOHOR BARU, July 13 — The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today confirmed that none of the victims in the two-motorcycle crash near Pos Malaysia along Jalan Bazar Karat last night had fallen into the nearby seawater channel, as initially believed.

Operations Commander PBK I Firdaus Abdullah said a final review of CCTV footage from the Johor Bahru City Council showed that only one victim was thrown from the impact.

“The individual was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment, bringing the total number of victims involved in the crash to three,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, 16 personnel from the Larkin and Skudai Fire and Rescue Stations, including members of the Water Rescue Team, had launched a search operation following initial reports that a victim may have fallen into a nearby seawater channel. — Bernama

