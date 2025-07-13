JOHOR BARU, July 13 — An individual is feared drowned after falling into a seawater channel following a two-motorcycle accident along Jalan Bazar Karat, near Pos Malaysia, last night.

According to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre, an emergency call was received at 10.49 pm, and the first response team arrived at the scene six minutes later.

“The Operations Response Team found that the accident involved a Yamaha motorcycle and another bike with an unconfirmed registration number, believed to have been flung into the river.

“One victim is suspected to have fallen into the seawater channel, while three others were taken to the hospital before rescuers arrived,” the statement read.

Search operations were carried out within a 30-metre radius of the site, including three dives to a depth of 12 feet, but the missing victim has yet to be found.

The Yamaha motorcycle was successfully retrieved, and the operation was called off at 1.14 am. The case has been handed over to police for further action.

The operation involved 16 personnel from the Larkin and Skudai Fire and Rescue Stations, including members of the Water Rescue Team, supported by various rescue vehicles. — Bernama



