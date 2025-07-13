SHAH ALAM, July 13 — The police have confirmed that an inquiry paper has been opened to identify any criminal offence linked to the eHati marriage motivation programme.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said several witnesses will be called soon to obtain confirmation include the use of water that allegedly caused hallucinations.

“Currently, information has only been obtained from third parties and the police will call up any individual involved to prove whether there criminal offences exist.

“As such, the police will open an investigation paper to secure direct statements and confirmation about the use of certain water or other offences under the Penal Code,” he said when contacted today.

He added that the police are working with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) according to their jurisdictions to obtain vital facts about the allegations against eHATI.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was reported to have asked JAIS to look into allegations of immoral activities occurring during the organisation of eHATI programmes at a convention centre here and JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad issued a statement stating that the case was being investigated under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995. — Bernama