KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is likely to discuss allegations surrounding the purported leak of Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) meeting minutes with Cabinet members next week, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

“Usually the prime minister is very aware about any urgent issues so there is likelihood that it will be discussed at the (upcoming) Cabinet meeting,” Fahmi told reporters after launching an AI festival here.

A purported excerpt of the JAC’s meeting minutes from May was said to have been leaked on social media.

The post has since been taken down on Reddit, but snapshots of the post are reportedly circulating on other social media platforms such as Facebook and X.

MORE TO COME