KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Malaysian Army will carry out Exercise Keris Strike 2025 in collaboration with the United States Army and the Australian Army over 14 days starting next Thursday, across several locations in Perak.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Army Public Relations Cell, the exercise, running until July 30, will take place in areas covering Ipoh, Sungai Siput, Kuala Kangsar and Lenggong.

Held annually, Exercise Keris Strike aims to strengthen joint operational capabilities and deepen military ties with partner nations.

“It also enhances the Malaysian Army’s preparedness in responding to regional security threats,” the statement read.

Residents, particularly those in Ipoh and Kuala Kangsar, are advised to remain calm and not be alarmed by the presence of foreign troops, movement of military vehicles, convoys or other military activities throughout the period. — Bernama