KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for observation due to fatigue, his office said today.

His aide, Sufi Yusoff, said the 100-year-old politician is expected to return home later this evening.

“Quick update: Dr M is currently under observation at IJN for fatigue-related issues. He is resting, but we expect him to be back home by this evening,” Sufi said in a brief press statement.

Dr Mahathir was in Putrajaya this morning for a “picnic and potluck” commemorating his 100th birthday on July 10 as well as that of his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali who turned 99 on July 12.

SEMENTARA itu sekitar pemandangan sebelum kejadian ini, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad bersama Malik Mydin, mengayuh basikal di Tasik Putrajaya https://t.co/lxYVpyisNZ pic.twitter.com/7fpTll7gCH — Legendkiddo (@mohd_escobar) July 13, 2025

He participated in a cycling event for some eight to nine kilometres and then sat down with others in his group for breakfast.

He left the party about 10am, before it ended, after experiencing mild fatigue, The New Straits Times reported.

His son, Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, said there were no serious health concerns, adding that his father was simply tired from a function the night before and had not slept well.

Born on July 10, 1925, Dr Mahathir served as Malaysia’s fourth and seventh prime minister, holding office from 1981 to 2003, and again from 2018 to 2020.



