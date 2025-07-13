KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The government is considering making it a requirement to label artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content as ‘AI generated’ under the Online Safety Act 2024, which is expected to come into force by the end of this year.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the move is crucial to address the misuse of AI, especially on social media platforms for purposes such as scams, defamation and identity impersonation.

“We may consider this requirement, for example, under the Online Safety Act, which is expected to come into effect, Insya-Allah, by the end of this year.

“We also believe platforms must be proactive in labelling AI-generated content as such,” he said at a press conference after attending the Institute of Public Relations Malaysia’s (IPRM) programme YOU & AI: MEET@BANGSAR here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry Deputy Secretary-General (Strategic Communications and Creative Industry) Nik Kamaruzaman Nik Husin, Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) director Roslan Ariffin, and IPRM president Jaffri Amin.

Fahmi noted that several social media platforms have already begun voluntarily labelling AI-generated content, and that such initiatives could be expanded regionally through cooperation among Asean countries.

A man carries an AI-generated image of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump carrying cats away from Haitian immigrants, a reference to falsehoods spread about Springfield, Ohio, during a campaign rally for Trump at the Tucson Music Hall in Tucson, Arizona, September 12, 2024 — AFP pic

On concerns over the spread of fake videos and images generated by AI, he said there are currently no globally satisfactory regulatory guidelines in place.

However, he added that active discussions are ongoing, including at the level of the United Nations (UN) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

“I recently attended the AI for Good Summit in Geneva, Switzerland. Indeed, at both the UN and ITU levels, there is ongoing debate over who should be responsible for AI regulation.

“Certainly, at the national level, Parliament and ministries such as the Ministry of Digital must lead. But we also recognise that every ministry has a role in assessing and evaluating AI use within its scope,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Fahmi stressed that AI cannot fully replace human roles.

He also urged the younger generation, especially Gen Alpha, to understand the benefits, challenges, and limitations of AI, given that they are growing up in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. — Bernama