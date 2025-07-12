KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The recent meetings between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and high-level foreign leaders from Australia, Pakistan, Turkiye and Palestine underlined Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties with strategic partners from multiple continents.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said their discussions covered various strategic initiatives, from the review of free trade agreements (FTAs), including the Malaysia-Australia Free Trade Agreement (MAFTA) and the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA).

He said this also included the expansion of the Malaysia-Turkiye Free Trade Agreement (MTFTA) to the services and investment sectors, as well as continued support for the Palestinian economy.

“We also urge the active participation of all these countries in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2025, the world’s largest halal platform, as well as exploring opportunities in high-tech (technology) and sustainable sectors such as renewable energy, the digital economy, and the halal industry.

“Our aim is clear — to drive economic growth that is inclusive, resilient, and brings shared prosperity,” he said in a post on X today. — Bernama