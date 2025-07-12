KAPIT, July 12 — What began as a moment of pride for Katibas state assemblyman Lidam Assan during his recent visit to Song has now turned into a symbol of collective disappointment for the community.

On July 2, Lidam, a native of Nanga Tengadak in Katibas, paused in front of the Kong Ling Teng Tua Pek Kong Temple that fronts the Batang Rajang to capture a photograph of a tall, fruitless dabai tree, known locally as the Borneo olive (Canarium odontophyllum), and shared it proudly on Facebook.

“This is the Dabai tree from Song. It’s not the season yet. One example of Song’s dabai. Come here to taste it when the fruits arrive,” he wrote in a mix of Malay and Iban, referring to the fruit synonymous with the region’s identity.

To the people of Katibas, dabai is more than just a seasonal fruit. It represents culture, pride and a way of life with Song and nearby Ngemah, recognised by the Sarawak Ministry of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development as part of the state’s strategic “Dabai Belt” due to their premium-grade produce.

However, just eight days later, the same tree that symbolised Song’s agricultural identity was cut down by workers believed to be from the Kapit District Council, allegedly as part of a campaign to remove large trees from the town area.

Lidam expressed his deep disappointment on Facebook: “The problem is when you think Song town belongs to you alone. We nurtured this tree for years. Now it’s gone forever. A symbol of the Dabai Belt for Song destroyed. The Kapit District Council irresponsibly chopped it down.”

The move has since ignited emotional reactions from the community, with many expressing sorrow and disbelief that a tree held in such esteem could be removed without consultation.

“This is more than just a dabai tree. It’s a landmark ... It served as an important feng shui tree beside the temple. Planted years ago by a late elder, this tree quietly watched over us and blessed the local community,” wrote Lim Margaret.

She added that the tree carried with it “faith, memory and reverence, a spiritual symbol we all share and cherish.”

Fienbergson Wong, who now resides in Kuching, described the loss as “a pity”, noting that Song’s reputation for dabai was partly anchored in such living icons.

Others, like Unggit Awan, lamented the missed opportunity to preserve and showcase the tree.

“They could have spent a few thousand ringgit to decorate it, added a plaque with its history. It could’ve been a local attraction,” he said.

Adding a note of irony, Alex Fred Diglin commented, “They kept the man-made dabai icon by the waterfront and destroyed the real tree.”

It is believed the tree was felled under an initiative to clear overgrown greenery in the town to prevent it from resembling a rural plantation.

For Lidam, the loss goes beyond public landscaping. To him, the tree was part of Song’s heritage, a natural emblem of its place in Sarawak’s agricultural narrative.

“This should never have happened. That tree was more than a plant. It was part of Song’s story, and our place in the Dabai Belt,” he said. — Bernama