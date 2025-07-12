RANAU, July 12 — Five people were injured after an express bus crashed into three vehicles at Kilometer 15, Ranau/Tamparuli Road here last night.

The incident happened around 10pm when the Scania express bus, carrying 22 passengers along with the driver and a conductor, was heading to Semporna from Kota Kinabalu.

The bus was believed to have been speeding before cutting at a double lane and hitting a Perodua Ativa, a Proton Saga and a trailer truck.

Ranau District Police Chief Superintendent Mursalin Mahmud said initial investigations found that the 65-year-old bus driver had overtaken a vehicle in a dangerous manner before colliding with the right side of a Perodua Ativa car driven by a 30-year-old man.

“The bus then hit the back of a Proton Saga car driven by a 51-year-old man, before the Proton Saga rammed into the rear of the trailer truck in front of it.

“The five injured victims consisted of the bus driver, three passengers of the express bus, namely a woman and two men, and the driver of the Proton Saga. All the injured victims are being treated at the Ranau Hospital,” he said today.

Fire and rescue personnel carrying one of the injured passengers. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

The driver of the Perodua Ativa and the trailer did not suffer any injuries.

Mursalin said blood and urine tests would be taken from the bus driver to detect if there is any presence of alcohol or prohibited substances.

Investigation also found that the bus driver had three outstanding summonses.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless driving causing an accident, said Mursalin.

A team of personnel from the Ranau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were at the scene of the incident to help the trapped victims.

Earlier on Friday night, several dash-cam recordings went viral showing an express bus entering the opposite lane and almost hitting another vehicle.

Also going viral was another recording that showed the same express bus entering a wrong lane while passing through the Kundasang Cabbage Roundabout.

Authorities are currently carrying out an investigation. — The Borneo Post