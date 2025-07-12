PUTRAJAYA, July 12 — Addressing the issue of talent migration in Malaysia’s healthcare sector requires a coordinated, whole-of-government approach, not just efforts from the Health Ministry (MOH), said Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said long-term solutions must involve collaboration across multiple agencies, as highlighted in an independent study by the Strategic Engagement Group (SEG) titled The Future of Health Workforce in Malaysia.

The study recommended the formation of an inter-ministerial Human Resource for Health (HRH) Governance Board to ensure sustainable workforce planning.

“This is not a challenge the MOH can resolve alone. We need the involvement of the Public Service Department, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Higher Education, and the Ministry of Human Resources,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Dzulkefly stressed that the MOH is committed to strengthening the healthcare system through ongoing reforms in financing, and the adoption of digital tools, artificial intelligence, and other innovations to improve service delivery.

He also noted that as Asean Chair in 2025, Malaysia will prioritise healthcare workforce mobility and regional cooperation through deeper engagement with neighbouring countries.

His remarks followed recent claims that hospitals in Singapore are luring Malaysian public healthcare professionals, especially doctors, with attractive salaries.

Speaking earlier on the matter, he said the ministry is taking proactive steps to encourage healthcare workers to remain in the public sector, despite having no legal means to prevent overseas job offers.

Among the key initiatives are speeding up permanent appointments for contract doctors and enhancing workplace conditions to ensure a safer, more equitable, and supportive environment. — Bernama