KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — A series of courtesy visits by dignitaries from various countries, as well as the European Union, highlight Malaysia’s active role in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia had received visits from dignitaries from Australia, China, Pakistan, Turkey, Palestine, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, the European Union and the United Kingdom yesterday.

“These meetings open up new areas of cooperation in trade, education, technology, humanitarianism and regional peace, which reflect Malaysia’s commitment as a principled and trusted partner on the international stage,” he said in a post on X today.

Anwar Ibrahim yesterday held several bilateral meetings with leaders and senior representatives from seven countries and international entities, on the sidelines of the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings here.

The meetings with foreign dignitaries were held in Putrajaya. — Bernama