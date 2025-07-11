KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — President Donald Trump has nominated Nick Adams, an Australian-American commentator and self-described “alpha male,” to serve as the next US ambassador to Malaysia.

Adams, who became an American citizen in 2021, rose to prominence in 2016 when Trump praised his book “Green Card Warrior” as a “must read” on social media, Politico reported.

The nomination was formally sent to the Senate on Wednesday for confirmation proceedings.

Adams has authored six books, including works that criticise Joe Biden and praise Trump and Winston Churchill as defenders of Western civilisation.

He is also an outspoken fan of Hooters, the US restaurant chain that has long drawn criticism for building its brand around the sexualisation of its female waitstaff, having tweeted about it over 500 times in a span of four years.

Trump wrote the foreword for Adams’ 2024 book “Alpha Kings,” which advises young men on becoming “true alpha males.”

The nominee previously served in Australian local government but was condemned by colleagues and threatened with suspension from the Liberal Party for conduct deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.

Adams currently serves on the board of the congressionally chartered Woodrow Wilson Center, a position he received through a 2020 Trump nomination.

Trump praised Adams as “an incredible Patriot and very successful entrepreneur” whose devotion to America serves as an inspiration.

Adams expressed his honor at the opportunity to “take the president’s goodwill and spread it to the great people of Malaysia.”

If confirmed, Adams would replace Edgard Kagan, a career diplomat who was nominated by Biden in May 2023.