PUTRAJAYA, July 11 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has outlined seven measures aimed at reducing teachers’ workload, including scrapping low-impact school events and appointing members of the public as examination invigilators.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the matter had been a priority since the start of her tenure, stressing that the long-standing issue required a comprehensive solution.

“The MOE, through recommendations made by the National Education Advisory Council (MPPK), has outlined seven measures to ease the burden on teachers.

“The initiatives include scrapping low-impact school events and reducing the frequency of school management reviews under the Malaysian Education Quality Standards (SKPM),” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

In addition, she said teachers had been given flexibility in recording student attendance, Teachers’ Day celebrations would be limited to the national and school levels, and the Daily Lesson Plan (RPH) summary would include only the objectives, teaching content and reflection.

Fadhlina said the ministry had also taken steps to strengthen teacher autonomy in planning and implementing the teaching and learning process, as well as classroom assessment.

“The initiatives have shown significant successes, including the appointment of over 11,000 examination invigilators from among members of the public, thus reducing the teachers’ workload. However, they need to be further strengthened to ensure a comprehensive impact on all teachers,” she said.

Fadhlina also urged all state education departments, district education offices and school administrators to ensure the effective implementation of the initiatives, while the education director-general was tasked with ensuring that all initiatives proceeded as planned.

“Reports must be presented to me and the MOE’s senior management every three months, and I demand full commitment from all levels of education leadership to jointly address the issue of teachers’ workload,” she said.

In a separate development, Fadhlina urged the Public Works Department and the Fire and Rescue Department to conduct a detailed investigation into the fire incident involving an office room at Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan (SMAP) Kajang, Selangor, early yesterday morning.

She emphasised that matters concerning school safety must not be taken lightly.

“We are deeply concerned about the safety issue. The fire must not be taken lightly, as it involves not only safety but also affects the conducive environment needed for students,” she told reporters after the 2021/2022 Hadiah Sastera Perdana Malaysia (HSPM) presentation ceremony here yesterday.

Fadhlina said the ministry had taken swift action by channelling initial funds for cleaning and restoration works in the affected areas to ensure the learning process of students was not disrupted.

“We are thankful that no casualties were reported. All school administrators must ensure that the school environment remains safe at all times,” she said.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar was reported as saying that firefighters managed to extinguish the fire at 1.18am and that the cause of the incident was still under investigation. — Bernama