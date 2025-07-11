KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for six states and the Federal Territory of Labuan, effective until 11am today.

In a statement, it said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Bandar Baharu, Kedah, as well as several areas in Penang, namely the south-west and north-east of Penang Island, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan.

Similar weather conditions are also forecast in Kerian, Perak; Kuala Selangor and Klang in Selangor; and Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor.

In Sabah, the warning covers the Interior areas of Kuala Penyu and Beaufort, as well as Kudat. — Bernama