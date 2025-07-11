PUTRAJAYA, July 11 — Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani will assume the duties and functions of the natural resources and environmental sustainability minister, effective immediately.

Chief Secretary to the Government and Cabinet Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, in a statement today, said the matter was agreed upon by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and conveyed during the Cabinet meeting on July 9.

On May 28, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced his resignation as Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister, effective July 4.

Nik Nazmi, 43, said he had done his best to implement key reforms since assuming the role of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister in December 2022, and later the restructured ministry.

Among the notable achievements during his tenure were amendments to the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and enhanced transparency in the reporting of Environmental Impact Assessments.

He also cited his failure to retain the vice-president post in the recent PKR election as one of the factors that influenced his decision to step down. — Bernama