KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has provided good cooperation throughout the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) proceedings regarding the issue of share sales and privatisation of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

PAC member Sim Tze Tzin stated that yesterday’s proceedings went smoothly and Amir Hamzah successfully answered all questions from the committee.

“Just finished the proceedings, now we need to go through the report. The proceedings went well, (Amir Hamzah) was responsive and answered all questions,” he said when contacted last night.

Meanwhile, PAC Chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, through a Facebook post, said the proceedings with Amir Hamzah were the seventh this week.

“The proceedings lasted for 2 hours and 35 minutes,” she said.

When contacted tonight, Mas Ermieyati said that the PAC would issue a statement regarding the proceedings today.

Yesterday, Mas Ermieyati stated that the move to summon Amir Hamzah was to continue the proceedings concerning the management of public airports under the Ministry of Finance, MAHB, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

Throughout this week, the PAC has held six proceedings on the issue, involving six witnesses: former MAHB Chief Executive Officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad (HLIB) Chief Executive Officer Lee Jim Leng, and Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Nik Amlizan Mahamed.

The other three witnesses were Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) Group President and Chief Executive Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad, Bursa Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Datuk Fad’l Mohamed, and Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) Executive Director Datuk Zain Azhari Mazlan, who represented SC Chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi. — Bernama