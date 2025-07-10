KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for wishing him a happy birthday today when he turned 100.

Speaking on a special podcast live telecast on his Facebook page, Dr Mahathir said it was a blessing and scary to turn 100.

“I am glad I received a note from Anwar Ibrahim, PMX, wishing me a good birthday, 100th birthday, thank you.

“I’ve received a lot of good wishes on my 100th birthday and I’d like to thank all those who sent cakes, flowers, letters and for turning up to wish me a happy 100th birthday. To be 100 is quite frightening.

“I woke up early this morning, I did not hear the clock and it was 5am. But today begins a normal day. We have a podcast, we can meet people and I think a lot came to see me, more than usual, so thank you very much and thank you for the podcast as it allowed me to explain many issues which I have always tried to do something about,” he said.

Dr Mahathir was born on July 10, 1925 and is Malaysia’s fourth and seventh prime minister. He served his first term as prime minister from 1981 until 2003, and second term from 2018 until 2020.

During his podcast he touched on issues close to him like the conflict in Gaza as well as expressed his admiration for Asian nations like China and Japan who have advanced their economy to be among the global powerhouses in various industries.

He also touched on some history of how he became the prime minister and who were the ones who made it happen along the way.