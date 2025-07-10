KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A social media influencer pleaded not guilty at the Ampang Sessions Court today to a charge of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl last May.

Muhamad Iqbal Muhamad, known online as “CEO Batu”, 22, was charged with committing non-physical sexual assault on the girl, who was then 13 years and 10 months old, at a residential unit in Sunway Batu Caves at 1.16am on May 16.

The charge, under Section 15(a)(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of up to RM20,000 or both, if convicted.

Judge Norshila Kamarudin allowed him bail of RM6,000 with one surety and also ordered him not to disturb the victim and report to a nearby police station once a month pending disposal of the case.

The court set August 14 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadiah Malek Fauzie appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Mohd Anif Rafih (rpt: Mohd Anif Rafih) represented Muhamad Iqbal. — Bernama