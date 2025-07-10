SEREMBAN, July 10 — A company and its director were charged today at the Sessions Court here for using fake Malaysian Institute of Standards and Industrial Research (Sirim) logo stickers on 80 retreaded tyres last February.

Cerico Retread Sdn Bhd, represented by its director, Khoo Chai Kee, 65, (he), as the Person Under Summons (OKS), pleaded not guilty to the charge read before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

According to the charge, Khoo, as the director, and Cerico Retread Sdn Bhd, were accused of making false representations by using Sirim MS 224:2005 logo stickers on 80 units of retreaded tyres of various brands and sizes for supply without Sirim’s approval.

The offence was allegedly committed at the company’s premises in Taman Perindustrian Bukit Palong Lukut, Pekan Lukut, Port Dickson, at 4pm on February 13.

The charge against Khoo was filed under Section 21 (b) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, which provides for a maximum fine of RM200,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both, while for a second or subsequent offence, a maximum fine of RM500,000 or five years imprisonment or both, can be imposed, if convicted.

The company was charged under Section 21 (a) of the same act, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM500,000 and for a second and subsequent offence, a maximum fine of RM1 million.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Muhammad Hakiim Izani, while the accused was represented by lawyers Raswanti Nagaindren and Suwaathee Nakkeeran.

Earlier, Muhammad Hakiim requested that Khoo be granted bail of RM20,000, with an additional condition that his passport be surrendered to the court until the trial concludes, while Raswanti requested that the bail amount be reduced due to the accused’s age.

The court then set bail at RM8,000 with one surety and ordered the passport of the accused be surrendered to the court. The court also set August 28 as the date for mention and submission of documents. — Bernama