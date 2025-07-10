MELAKA, July 10 — The recent pollution in Sungai Air Batu near Kampung Paya Rumput, Sungai Udang, is believed to have been caused by effluent from a source still under investigation, according to the Melaka Chief Minister’s Department.

“Preliminary checks found a significant change in the river’s water colour, which had turned black, believed to be caused by effluent from a source still under investigation,” its Corporate Communications Division said in a statement today.

It said the Melaka Department of Environment (DOE) was instructed to begin an immediate investigation upon receiving information about the incident on Tuesday (July 8).

“In response to local residents’ concerns linking the incident to the Sungai Udang Landfill Site, investigations were also conducted at that location.

“So far, no leachate discharge has been detected during the inspection,” the department said.

It said the Melaka DOE will continue to monitor and carry out periodic sampling should any discharge occur, to ensure full compliance with the Environmental Quality Standards.

The statement added that the landfill site is under regular monitoring by the DOE, and enforcement actions have previously been taken against the site operator.

The state government gave an assurance that a comprehensive investigation is underway, with the cooperation of various relevant agencies.

“Stern and uncompromising action will be taken against any party found to have violated environmental laws.

“The Melaka government is committed to ensuring the safety, health and well-being of the people remain a top priority,” the statement said. — Bernama