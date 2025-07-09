ALOR SETAR, July 9 — Temporary warning poles will be installed along Jalan Sungai Korok in Jitra as an immediate safety measure, ahead of more permanent infrastructure improvements such as guardrails and other road safety features that require budget approval.

Kedah Public Works, Natural Resources, Water Supply, Water Resources and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Yusof Zakaria said the measure is part of several proposals submitted by the Public Works Department (JKR) to enhance road safety in the area.

“Yesterday, we visited the site where six family members tragically lost their lives after their vehicle is believed to have veered off the road and plunged into the river. We are reviewing possible improvements to safety infrastructure in the area.

“As an initial step, temporary warning poles will be installed today to alert motorists,” he told Bernama.

He added that JKR’s recommendations include the construction of guardrails, installation of street lighting, reflective road studs, directional signage, warning boards, flashing lights, and clearer road markings.

He noted that these enhancements are proposed for several identified high-risk areas along the road, subject to the availability of funds.

Mohammad Yusof also expressed appreciation to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who announced that the federal government will consider proposals to install guardrails and street lighting along the stretch.

On Saturday, a couple — Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, and Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31 — along with their four children, Putra Rayyan Nur Izzat, 9, Hawa Adriana Nur Izzat, 8, Annayla Humaira Nur Izzat, 7, and Tuah Haydar, six months, were reported missing after leaving a relative’s home in Taman Sri Aman, Jitra, around 5.30am.

The tragedy unfolded when all six were later found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Sungai Korok, near Kampung Kemboja, early Monday morning. — Bernama