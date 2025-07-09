MIRI, July 9 — A search and rescue (SAR) operation will resume this morning for a 58-year-old fisherman who is feared to have been attacked and dragged away by a crocodile yesterday afternoon.

Karim Osman was last known to have been fishing alone by the riverbank near Kampung Pandam in Limbang.

According to a police report filed at the Limbang District Police headquarters, only Karim’s fishing gear and personal belongings were found at the scene.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre (PGO) said it received a distress call from the police at 3.13pm and immediately activated a SAR operation.

“The SAR team from the Limbang fire station arrived at the location around 4.30pm and began their search approximately 1km downstream from where the victim is believed to have been attacked,” Bomba said in a statement.

“During the operation, a crocodile was seen surfacing momentarily with what appeared to be a human body in its jaws.”

The operation had to be called off at 6.17pm due to fading daylight and safety concerns.

On Monday night, a 40-year-old man narrowly escaped a crocodile attack at Kampung Telahak in Limbang, when the reptile bit into a pail, narrowly missing him.

The man, who had gone to the Limbang River to collect water for his family due to a five-day water supply interruption, said the incident occurred at around 10pm as he and his family were at the riverbank to bathe and wash dishes.

The incident raised alarm among villagers over the increasing crocodile population in the area, located about 43km from Limbang town. — The Borneo Post