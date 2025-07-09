KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol remain unchanged at RM3.18 and RM2.05 per litre respectively for the period July 10 to 16.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan also remains unchanged at RM2.15 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will increase by three sen, from RM2.85 to RM2.88 per litre, for the same period.

MOF said the price adjustments are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government continues to monitor market trends and adjust the retail prices of RON97 and diesel in line with global oil price movements, while supporting price stability,” the statement read.

MOF added that the government will also take appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama