JERLUN, July 9 — The eldest child of the couple who drowned in Sungai Korok, Jitra on Monday, 12-year-old Putri Qisya Nur Izzat, is determined to stay strong and move forward with her life.

She said athough she felt immense grief over the loss of both her parents and four younger siblings, she is grateful for the support and encouragement she has received.

“Many teachers and ustazah came and gave me words of encouragement. They also advised me to always pray for my umi (mother) and walid (father),” she said when met by reporters at her grandmother’s home in Kampung Bohor Karang here yesterday.

Putri Qisya’s parents, Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, and Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, were found drowned with their four children, Putra Rayyan Nur Izzat, 9; Hawa Adriana Nur Izzat, 8; Annayla Humaira Nur Izzat, 7; and Tuah Haydar, six months, on Monday.

The family’s car is believed to have veered off the road and plunged into the Sungai Korok early Saturday morning before it was discovered yesterday morning.

Putri Qisya survived because she was at her grandmother’s house at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, her grandmother, Roswati Zainol, 52, said her granddaughter is trying to stay strong in facing the tragedy.

“Qisya seemed strong yesterday, but today she looks downcast. I told her to let her emotions out because I’m worried she might fall sick if she keeps everything bottled up,” she said.

When asked about who would care for Putri Qisya, Roswati said she would let her granddaughter decide when she is ready.

“I’m not forcing her to choose. She can follow her heart and stay with whoever she feels comfortable with. If she wants to stay with ‘Tok Umi’, that’s fine; if she chooses to stay with her aunt, that’s okay too,” she said.

Meanwhile, Roswati’s home continued to receive visits from various parties today offering support and aid to Putri Qisya, including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

During the visit, Ahmad Zahid announced that Putri Qisya would be adopted by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) to help with her education until she reaches university level. — Bernama