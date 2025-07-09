KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Asean has gained growing international recognition and respect, underpinned by the strong trust, confidence and friendship among its member states.

Citing his recent engagements with global leaders in Brazil, Italy and France, he said that, without exception, each bilateral session with Malaysia involved discussions about Asean — clear testament to the grouping’s rising stature on the world stage.

“Everyone had recognised the role of Asean. Asean has now achieved a spectacular position, (gaining) major respect and international recognition. I thank you all, particularly the foreign ministers,” he said in his opening remarks at the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings here Wednesday.

The prime minister said the ten member countries have done relatively well, reiterating the strong level of trust and confidence among them.

Anwar described Asean’s strength as a guarantee of peace and economic growth, stressing that unity must be preserved to protect the interests of the region’s more than 600 million citizens.

“Asean’s strength is a guarantee of security; Asean’s strength is also a guarantee of economic growth, and this strength is expected to safeguard the interests of the Asean people as a whole,” he said.

Anwar noted that even in addressing challenges such as the Myanmar crisis and the Five-Point Consensus, Asean leaders have shown a consistent spirit of engagement, support and understanding.

He said Asean had engaged with Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and National Unity Government (NUG) leader Mahn Win Khaing Than and added that “we were able to proceed with the support and confidence shown by all leaders”.

On the border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, he said Asean responded swiftly and collectively, driven by a shared commitment to peace and stability.

“We had no hesitation at all to immediately call our colleagues in both countries to express our concern and support all intended initiatives to secure a lasting peace,” he shared.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that there are some areas where Asean could improve, such as in intra-Asean trade and joint investments.

Anwar also expressed gratitude to senior Asean leaders past and present, as well as to the foreign ministers, for helping build a foundation of trust that continues to drive Asean forward.

The ongoing 58th AMM and related meetings are being held under Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship for 2025 with the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’. — Bernama