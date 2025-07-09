GENEVA (Switzerland), July 9 — The Penang government is planning to increase the number of individuals trained to handle domestic violence cases, known as First Support Points (FSPs), said State Social Development, Welfare, and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim.

She said the FSPs serve as the first line of support, confidentially and effectively referring domestic violence incidents to the relevant agencies.

“We have trained over 500 FSPs and will continue to expand the programme,” she told reporters here recently.

The Penang Stop Violence app, developed by the Penang Women’s Development Corporation (PWDC) in collaboration with the state government to connect domestic violence survivors with FSPs, has won first place in Category C10: Ethical Dimension of the Information Society at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2025.

“The state government remains committed to expanding the initiative and exploring more technology-based approaches that prioritise the safety and well-being of the people in our effort to create a better and safer Penang for all,” she added.

The WSIS Prizes are organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in collaboration with United Nations (UN) agencies to recognise information and communication technology projects that drive progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). — Bernama

* If you are experiencing domestic violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7).

** If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)