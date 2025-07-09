KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Two local men, one of them a teenager, have been arrested in connection with a gang robbery and gang rape near an oil palm plantation in Pagoh, Johor.

Muar police said the incident took place around 7pm yesterday and involved a couple in their 20s who were attacked while spending time near the estate.

The suspects allegedly assaulted the male victim and robbed him before raping the woman, according to a police report lodged later that day.

Acting on information received, the district’s Criminal Investigation Division arrested the suspects separately at 4am today in Bakri and Bukit Pasir.

The suspects, aged between 17 and 20, are now in custody and being remanded to assist with further investigations.

Police confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 375B of the Penal Code for gang rape and Section 394 for robbery causing injury.

Convictions under these sections carry prison sentences ranging from 10 to 30 years for gang rape, and up to 20 years for armed robbery with injury, as well as possible whipping or fines.

The public has been urged not to speculate on the case and to share any information with the investigating officers at the contacts provided.