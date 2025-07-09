PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has recalled 8,322 Kia, Yamaha and Mercedes-Benz vehicles for inspection following defects to the structure, equipment or systems.

Its director-general, Aedy Fadly Ramli said that the Kia vehicle involved in the recall was 5,123 units of the Rio UB 2010 to 2017 model, suspected to have the risk of shortcircuit that can cause its Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) to catch fire.

Also, 1,649 units of Yamaha MT09 and 1,369 units of Tracer 9 GT from November 2021 to Februari 2025 are being recalled for improper functioning Throttle Position Sensors (TPS), while 149 units of the Yamaha Tenere 700 model from 2023 to 2024 are being recalled for clutch problems.

A total of 32 Mercedes-Benz cars, model S 580 e, GLC 300 4MATIC, EQS 500, AMG SL 43, EQE 53 and EQS 53 from 2023 and 2025 are being recalled for improperly installed fuse boxes.

“The recall is important to avoid crashes due to defects,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that owners would be contacted by the respective manufacturers to coordinate inspection slots.

“All owners with affected models are asked to plan ahead to enable the recall and inspection to be done as soon as possible.

“For further information, owners can contact or visit any sales and service centre,” he said.

Aedy Fadly also said that all components affected will be replaced with the costs borne by the manufacturer.

“The JPJ will monitor the process and remains committed to ensure all vehicles involved undergo inspection and are certified safe,” he added. — Bernama