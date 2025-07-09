JOHOR BARU, July 9 — Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail has expressed his appreciation following the approval of a new water supply infrastructure project worth RM991 million by Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB), saying it would significantly boost the state’s treated water distribution capacity.

In a Facebook post yesterday, His Royal Highness said the 260 million litres per day (MLD) project, finalised via a Project Execution Letter dated July 7, 2025, would be crucial in strengthening supply especially within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Looking ahead, the Regent said Johor is also targeting the development of raw water infrastructure to reach a capacity of 2,000 MLD — enough to meet statewide demand until 2060.

This includes the Sungai Johor Riverside Water Reservoirs (TAPS) Project (200 MLD), the construction of the Sungai Sedili barrage and TAPS (600 MLD), and the Sungai Pontian barrage and TAPS (100 MLD), all approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“These efforts are expected to ensure long-term water security for Johor’s industrial, commercial and domestic sectors. New investors should not be concerned about future disruptions in water supply,” Tunku Ismail said in a Facebook post yesterday.

He also touched on the upcoming opening of Pasir Gudang Hospital, calling on the Health Ministry to take immediate steps to deploy healthcare personnel to ensure the facility can operate at full capacity and adequately serve Johoreans.

In addition, he urged the federal government to speed up the approval and hiring process for unresolved staffing shortages, which he said are contributing to overcrowding at key hospitals in the state — including Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital, and others facing manpower constraints.