KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) today clarified that cycling activities are allowed on public roads, except where explicitly prohibited through gazetted regulations on certain highways or by signage banning cyclists.

Its president, Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill said MNCF takes seriously the recent viral incident involving a video on social media that depicted a dispute between several cyclists and a bus driver.

“We at MNCF continue to monitor such incidents. Once again, I wish to stress that cycling is permitted on Malaysian roads,” he said in a statement issued by MNCF today.

Amarjit also called on the police to investigate social media posts that contain threats or incitement against cyclists, including posts encouraging intentional harm to riders.

“I want to emphasise that such posts are irresponsible and constitute criminal threats that endanger the lives of thousands of cyclists who use public roads daily.

“Cyclists also have the right to be recognised as road users, and any deliberate act of causing harm to a cyclist with a motor vehicle could constitute an offence under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.

He said the national cycling governing body always places safety as the top priority in all cycling activities, whether for sport or leisure.

He also advised that cycling on public roads should always be carried out with full awareness of and adherence to traffic laws and regulations, along with personal safety measures.

At the same time, he urged cyclists to adopt a defensive riding approach to mitigate the risk of accidents with motor vehicles.

“This is especially important on routes commonly used by heavy vehicles such as lorries and buses, and I urge cyclists not to behave aggressively and to remain considerate towards other road users,” he said. — Bernama