KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A labourer was brought before the Sessions Court in Kuala Terengganu today on two charges of raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter last month.

The 39-year-old accused pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Wan Nor Aklima Wan Salleh, according to a report published in Kosmo! Online today.

According to the first charge, the accused allegedly raped his 15-year-and-8-month-old stepdaughter at 3.30pm on June 16.

For the second charge, the man was accused of committing the same act against the victim at 5.30pm on June 18.

Both offences were allegedly committed by the accused at a house in the Marang district.

He was charged under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of between eight and 30 years and a minimum of 10 strokes of the cane if convicted.

The court allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM36,000 with one surety.

He was also subjected to additional conditions, including reporting monthly to the nearest police station and not approaching or disturbing the victim and witnesses until the court proceedings are concluded.