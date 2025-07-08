JOHOR BARU, July 8 — Final discussions with contractors and related agencies are expected to conclude this week to finalise the location and date for the phased opening of the three-lane road under the Pasir Gudang Highway widening project.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the road opening would be carried out in stages involving several sections along the five-kilometre work area, depending on the level of readiness and current safety aspects.

“This will allow the completed sections to be opened earlier so that the public can begin using them and enjoy the benefits.

“If we want to expedite the project, we would have to open only one lane while work is ongoing. However, that would cause traffic disruptions. So, we need to strike a balance...it cannot be reduced to fewer than the two lanes currently in use,” said the Bukit Pasir Assemblyman, who visited the site to see the work progress of the project last night.

Commenting on the latest development at the project site, Mohamad Fazli said his primary focus was on two key locations – at CH1170 (in front of Petron) and CH4200 (near the Wau replica roundabout), as these areas were riddled with potholes, poorly lit and had uneven road surfaces.

He said that works such as road surfacing and lighting installation were being actively carried out, with over 467 patching works completed since January.

The contractor, he said, had also given an assurance that the installation of 197 streetlights along the five-kilometre route would be completed by July 11, complemented by additional spotlights and warning blinkers at blind spots to enhance road user safety.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fazli said motorists whose vehicles were damaged due to potholes along the project route could file a compensation claim to the contractor or concessionaire.

“This provision is part of the contract between the Public Works Department (JKR) and the concessionaire. The road must be maintained in a safe condition at all times. If damage or an accident occurs due to unsafe infrastructure, road users can lodge a police report and submit a claim with photographic evidence of the incident location,” he said.

The Pasir Gudang Highway serves as the main route to Pasir Gudang, the largest industrial area in the country, which is home to more than 5,000 factories across various industries. It also connects two major ports – Johor Port and Tanjung Langsat Port (PTL).

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced last February that the Pasir Gudang Highway upgrading project (Phase 3), involving the stretch from the Perling Elevated Interchange to the North-South Expressway On-ramp, would see the highway expanded from four lanes to six lanes at a cost of RM301.5 million.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2028.

Meanwhile, the project to upgrade the Pasir Gudang Highway (Phase 2B), covering the stretch from the Bandar Seri Alam/Taman Rinting Interchange to Pasir Gudang, will also be widened from four lanes to six lanes at a cost of RM78 million. It is scheduled for completion by February 2026. — Bernama