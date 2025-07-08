KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A kindergarten teacher lost RM108,703 — a sum that included proceeds from pawning her jewellery and borrowing from friends — after falling victim to a non-existent online job scam.

The 32-year-old woman realised she had been scammed and lodged a police report at the Kuala Terengganu District Police Headquarters at 2pm yesterday, according to a report published by Kosmo! Online.

Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor, said the incident began when the victim was contacted by the scammer on June 20, claiming she was a “lucky customer” and entitled to win a prize.

“She received a parcel containing household items on June 28 and was then asked to provide feedback.

“The suspect also requested her e-wallet account number to deposit a so-called RM8 credit before assigning her tasks such as clicking on certain links that were claimed to lead to other rewards,” he said when contacted by Kosmo! today.

Azli said that between July 1 and 3, the teacher made several transfers to the scammer, supposedly as part of the tasks and for penalties due to delays in completing them.

He added that last Friday, the victim was instructed to transfer an additional RM75,000.

“In desperation, the victim sought urgent loans through two agents who provided links. She then made deposit payments into five different bank accounts, but the loan money was never disbursed,” he said.