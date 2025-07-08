KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Malaysian Bar today informed its members that there will be a peaceful 2.6km march for judicial independence in Putrajaya next Monday afternoon, aimed at handing over a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In a circular to lawyers throughout Peninsular Malaysia, the Malaysian Bar said the “Walk to Safeguard Judicial Independence” will start at 2pm on July 14, with the gathering point at the main entrance of the Palace of Justice (POJ) facing Perbadanan Putrajaya.

“The POJ is not just a symbolic starting point; it is the very heart of our judicial system, from where justice is dispensed. The institution of the Judiciary must be defended!

“Walking from the POJ to the PMO — a walk of some 2,600 metres straight — would demonstrate the commitment of the Malaysian Bar to judicial independence and integrity,” the legal profession’s body for Peninsular Malaysia said to its members.

“See you on 14 July — let’s walk together to safeguard the independence of our Judiciary!” Malaysian Bar president Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab wrote in the circular issued today.

The Palace of Justice is where the country’s highest courts — the Federal Court — and the second-highest tier of courts — the Court of Appeal — are located.

The circular listed four points for the planned memorandum, including a renewal of the Malaysian Bar’s call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to be set up to probe if there had been any interference with the judiciary.

The Malaysian Bar also wants leadership positions in the judiciary to be filled as soon as possible by judges who command respect from other judges, lawyers, and the public.

The Malaysian Bar said such judges should also have “impeccable character, integrity, unblemished reputation, judicial experience and acumen”, as shown by the quality, consistency, and clarity in their decision-making and their written judgments for court cases.

The Malaysian Bar also wants the numerous vacancies in the judiciary to be filled up quickly, as these vacancies have led to some court cases being scheduled for hearing as late as the year 2030.

The Malaysian Bar said the vacancies would result in a denial of justice or at least significant delays in justice, and that this is a looming crisis that must be prevented immediately.

Currently, the Judicial Appointments Commission’s (JAC) website lists 31 vacancies in the superior courts, including vacancies for the two highest posts of Chief Justice (CJ) and President of the Court of Appeal (PCA).

There are also two vacancies for Federal Court judges, three vacancies for Court of Appeal judges, and 24 vacancies for High Court judges.

The Malaysian Bar indicated that the number of vacancies for judges would likely be even greater by the end of the year, as more judges are expected to be retiring.

The Malaysian Bar said it was calling for the peaceful walk to deliver the memorandum based on both its statutory duties and the Malaysian Bar’s 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) resolution on March 15.

In the March 15 resolution, Malaysian Bar members gave the mandate to the Bar Council to take public action — such as issuing statements or a memorandum or launching court cases — to defend the judiciary’s independence.

The positions of CJ and PCA fell vacant last week when Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim reached the age of 66, which is the mandatory retirement age for judges unless they are given a six-month extension.