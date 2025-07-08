KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Fewer Malaysians now believe that their country is in decline, signalling a growing optimism about the nation’s future.

The latest Ipsos Populism Report 2025 found that the proportion of Malaysians who think the country is in decline fell to 40 per cent from 52 per cent in 2023.

Similarly, the number of Malaysians who feel that society is broken dropped by three percentage points, indicating a more hopeful national mood.

The drop means Malaysia is now below the global average of 56 per cent for perceptions of national decline.

Ipsos said Malaysia’s trend stands in contrast to rising concerns in countries like Indonesia, where 68 per cent believe their society is broken.

Despite the improved sentiment, however, 67 per cent of Malaysians now think the economy is rigged to benefit the rich and powerful, marginally more than before.

Another 77 per cent also believe the main societal divide is between ordinary citizens and political or economic elites, up from 67 per cent previously.

Malaysia’s figures in these areas remain close to the global average but are far lower than those in neighbouring Thailand and Indonesia.

Half of the Malaysian respondents said the country needs a strong leader who is willing to break the rules to fix the system.

That sentiment has remained stable since 2023, reflecting a consistent desire for bold leadership.

Ipsos also added that while the outlook has brightened, public trust in institutions is still fragile.

“[Fostering] social cohesion through effective leadership is essential to ensuring a stable future for all Malaysians,” the report said.