KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A male suspect in the murder of university student Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara in Cyberjaya is expected to be charged soon under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said.

The charge was initially expected to be brought before the Sepang magistrates’ court at 8.30am today, according to earlier reports.

However, Sepang police chief Norhizam Bahaman later confirmed that the case has been postponed to a date yet to be determined, according to a report in Free Malaysia Today.

Three suspects — a man and two women aged 19 and 20 — were arrested between June 26 and June 27 in Johor Baru and Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan, following the discovery of Maniishapriet’s body.

The victim, a student at the University of Cyberjaya, was found dead in her condominium unit by a friend on June 24.

She had been living with five housemates, who had returned to their hometowns for the holidays on June 21.

Police said all three suspects were known to the victim and confirmed there were no signs of forced entry into her unit.

An autopsy determined that she died from blunt force trauma to the head and showed no evidence of sexual assault.

Authorities also revealed that the male suspect used Maniishapriet’s debit card to withdraw money from multiple ATMs shortly after her death.

Her laptop, mobile phone, and some cash were also reported missing from the unit.

The remand orders for all three suspects have been extended until July 1