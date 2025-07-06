SUNGAI PETANI, July 6 — The police have arrested the wife of a man who was shot dead in a gunfight with police in Bandar Puteri Jaya here last night.

Harian Metro reported Kuala Muda police chief Asst Comm Hanyan Ramlan saying the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was detained at the couple’s rented home near the scene of the shooting.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days from today until July 12 for further investigation,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Muda police headquarters.

He said a pistol was also seized during a search of the residence.

Yesterday, the police shot dead another man believed to be involved in a series of armed robberies, just a day after two other suspects were killed in a shootout in Jitra.

The 34-year-old suspect was fatally shot during a similar shootout with police at 7.50 pm in Bandar Puteri Jaya, according to acting director of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department.

The police believe the suspect was also a key member of a criminal group, comprising over a dozen members, responsible for a string of armed robberies, gangsterism and drug trafficking dating back to 2022, which caused losses estimated at nearly RM6 million.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.






