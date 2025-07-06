SHAH ALAM, July 6 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) had revoked the teaching credentials of a preacher in 2022, who was recently arrested by police over suspected involvement in criminal activities.

Mais chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin said the individual was previously detained by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department in September 2024 for preaching without valid credentials.

“It is an offence under Section 119 of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003, and the case is still being heard at the Syariah Subordinate Court.

“A surau administrator is also under investigation in the same case for allegedly facilitating the unauthorised lecture,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the police were investigating an independent preacher for allegedly disseminating sex videos involving his wives and several other women.

Salehuddin said that since 2022, Mais had revoked the accreditation of 35 individuals for breaching set conditions, including delivering teachings that deviated from the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah creed, committing criminal offences and holding political positions.

“Several others have had their teaching credentials suspended pending investigations in accordance with relevant laws,” he added.

He emphasised that all policies and decisions by the religious authorities are made with due diligence and have received the consent of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah as the Head of Islam in the state.

“These measures are intended to protect the interests of the Muslim community in Selangor,” he said. — Bernama