MIRI, July 6 — The rapid development of the digital world today should be embraced positively, not only for daily needs but also in religious practices and the management of places of worship, said Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

Ugak said the public can utilise today’s digital technologies to manage their places of worship more systematically, while also strengthening community bonds through healthy communication among themselves and with followers of other religions.

“Technology can be used to connect everyone, regardless of religious background. I believe that digital technology is a tool that can be used for good, and it should be harnessed to benefit the wider community, including the Christian community.

“For example, using kiosks to register church attendance or QR codes for donations to churches or relevant religious activities,” he said during a charity dinner held to raise funds in conjunction with the 37th anniversary celebration of the Miri City Iban Methodist Church last night.

Ugak added that Sarawak continues to set a positive example for the rest of the country when in terms of racial and religious harmony.

“The diversity of ethnicities and beliefs in this state is not only respected but also celebrated in daily life. This is the uniqueness of Sarawak that we must preserve and pass on to future generations.

“I would also like to express my appreciation to the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) Sarawak, which continues to play a vital role in supporting and empowering non-Muslim religious institutions in the state,” he said.

Ugak added that with the various initiatives and assistance provided, Unifor demonstrates the Sarawak government’s commitment to ensuring that all houses of worship, including the Miri City Iban Methodist Church, receive the necessary support to function effectively as centres of worship and welfare.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting and respecting freedom of religion, including the right of the Christian community to practise their faith freely.

“In this spirit, I would like to thank the Miri City Iban Methodist Church and all its congregation members who continue to play an active role in contributing to community development, particularly in providing support and welfare to those in need.

“I deeply appreciate the role of religion, including Christianity, in nurturing good values within our society. The teachings of love, humility, and mutual assistance found in Christianity are essential foundations for our collective well-being,” he said.

Also present were Political Secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Pandang Semat, Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (SIAC) president Rev Bonnie Sedau and his wife Rev Yan Foon Peng, Bintulu Iban Methodist Church head Rev Lembai Banyang, Miri City Iban Methodist Church supervising pastor Rev Breindstein Kulleh, Miri City Iban Methodist Church head Jambi Jawat, Miri City Iban Methodist Church executive committee chairman Dominic Untam, and organising chairman Daniel Liman. — The Borneo Post



