KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Bangladesh has pledged full cooperation to Malaysian authorities following the arrest of 36 Bangladeshi nationals in a recent security operation targeting alleged involvement in the Bangladeshi Radical Militant Group (GMRB).

The Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur promptly engaged with the relevant Malaysian authorities and formally requested the identities of the individuals as well as information regarding the allegations brought against them.

Five of the individuals have been formally charged in Malaysian courts, while the rest are undergoing further investigation or deportation processes, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

"The Bangladesh government is closely monitoring the developments, and the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in close communication with the relevant Malaysian authorities and will extend necessary support to the expatriate Bangladeshis wherever needed,” it said.

The ministry also reiterated Bangladesh’s firm stance against all forms of terrorism, violent extremism, and militancy, reaffirming its commitment to cooperate fully with Malaysian authorities in this regard.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail reportedly said that police initially detected the group’s activities through social media accounts operated by Bangladeshi nationals using Malaysian IP addresses to spread IS ideology.

He said a three-phase operation between April and June led to the arrest of 36 Bangladeshi Radical Militant Group (GMRB) members, including their leader, dismantling the group’s Johor-based network. — Bernama