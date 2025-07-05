KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — A two-year-old girl has died with bruises, swelling, and cuts on her body, believed to be the victim of abuse, in Paya Jaras, Sungai Buloh, on Thursday.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafis Muhammad Nor said police received a report on the child’s death from a medical officer at Sungai Buloh Hospital at 12.45 am.

He said the toddler was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by a couple, aged 27 and 28, who were also her adoptive parents.

“The attending doctor reported receiving an unconscious child brought in by the couple. Checks revealed bruises, swelling, and injuries all over the body, along with dried blood stains around the mouth and nose,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Hafis said that following the report, a team from the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division arrested the couple to assist in the investigation.

“Initial checks found that both suspects had no prior criminal records. A remand application will be submitted at the Shah Alam Court tomorrow to facilitate further investigation,” he said.

He added that the child’s body has been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital Forensic Department for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the Saujana Utama police station at 03-6038 3322 or investigating officer Insp Mohamad Aizad Abd Azik at 013-486 1194. — Bernama